Olivia Rodrigo is just the 11th artist ever to pull off this ‘Billboard’ chart feat

Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo is now a member of an elite club, the members of which include Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani.

Olivia’s song “Traitor” has just hit the top 10 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart, making it her fourth number one on that chart. All four hits are from her debut album, SOUR. That makes Olivia the first artist to score at least four Pop Airplay top 10s from a debut album since Lady Gaga, who did it more than a decade ago with her debut, The Fame. In addition to “Traitor,” Olivia’s also sent “Good 4 U,” “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu” into the top 10.

Olivia’s also now only the 11th artist in history who’s ever managed to place four singles from a debut album on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart. In addition to Lady Gaga, the others are Justin Timberlake, with Justified; Christina Aguilera and Backstreet Boys, each with their self-titled debuts; Fergie, with The Dutchess; Matchbox Twenty, with Yourself or Someone Like You; Alanis Morissette, with Jagged Little Pill; Hootie & the Blowfish, with Cracked Rear View; Gwen Stefani, with Love. Angel. Music. Baby.; and Ace of Base, with The Sign.

