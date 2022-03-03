Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and other major highlights from ‘Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

It was all about Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat at Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music Awards.

Olivia received the Woman of the Year award from Sheryl Crow. “When I came up, women were struggling to be the architects of their own careers,” Sheryl said. “So when I see someone like our Woman of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo, having such incredible success at such an early age, I am blown away.”

Olivia, who told Sheryl she’s a “massive fan,” said during her speech, “It’s not always easy being a young woman in the music industry, but I’ve found so much strength from the female songwriters who have come before me and paved the way and opened doors for so many young women like me.”

Olivia shared a message to “all the young girls out there who are writing songs every day,” telling them “I promise everyone here today is working to make this world and this industry a better place for you.” She also performed a searing rendition of “Deja Vu.”

Doja Cat, who received the Powerhouse Award, closed the ceremony by performing the “Alone” deep cut from her new album, Planet Her. She received her honor from Normani, who called Doja a “bona fide superhero super star.”

“There’s nothing she can’t do,” Normani continued through shouts and applause. “The attention to detail, the energy, the passion is exactly why she is where she is today. This wasn’t handed to her on a plate! She has earned every ounce of her success.”

Doja thanked her mom, fans and her management before humorously ending her acceptance speech with, “Can’t wait to break this s*** open and put the necklace on — You know, that’s what girls do! Amen, women. Let’s go.”

