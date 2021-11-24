Olivia Rodrigo celebrates her seven Grammy nods with cake

ABC

Olivia Rodrigo is too young to celebrate her seven Grammy nominations with champagne, like her idol Taylor Swift, so she made do with something else: cake.

The simple white cake is decorated with colorful sprinkles and bears the message, “You did it b****! 7” written in icing.

Olivia, who is 18, has been nominated in the so-called Big Four categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. In addition, she is up for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License,” Best Pop Vocal Album for SOUR, and Best Music Video for her heartbreak anthem, “Good 4 U.”

The young singer took to Instagram to express her shock and explain why the nominations are a full-circle moment for her.

“When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the staples center, where the Grammys took place every year,” Olivia wrote, adding she always looked “in wide eyed wonder” at the plaques listing previous winners. She also used to haunt the Grammy Museum because she was “fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up.”

Olivia continued, “many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful.”

“Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write,” she concluded. “I’m beyond humbled. truly a day I will never forget. so grateful aghhh.”

Among those celebrating Olivia’s recognition was fellow nominee FINNEAS, as well as actresses Hayley Kiyoko and Vanessa Hudgens, and singer Camila Cabello.

(Embedded social media post contains uncensored profanity.)

