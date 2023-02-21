Olivia Rodrigo celebrates her 20th birthday

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

Olivia Rodrigo is no longer a teenage singing sensation. She turned the big 2-0 on Monday, February 20, and celebrated her birthday in style.

The singer shared an image of her wearing sunglasses in a recording studio and captioned it, “2day is my last day of being a teenage dirtbag.”

She then shared an image of her laughing before a simple, cream-colored cake at what appears to be a restaurant. The confection was embossed with “Happy Birthday” in purple and had two candles stuck in it.

“20 year old girrrrrlllllll,” Olivia wrote.

The singer also shared birthday wishes from friends, such as The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae, by adding their shoutouts to her Instagram Story.

LAROI shared a candid snap of the two sticking out their tongues and wrote, “happy birthday queeeeeeeeeeeeeen. so grateful for u. love u!!!!!!!” As for Tate, she shared a snap of them at what appears to be the 2022 American Music Awards and wrote, “happy birthday to the best girl eva. I love u to pieces.”

