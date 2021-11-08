Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to perform on the American Music Awards

MRC Entertainment

The first performers for the 2021 American Music Awards have been announced: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and Bad Bunny are all playing the show, which airs November 21 on ABC.

BTS will be giving fans the world TV premiere of their hit “Butter,” but what’s exciting is that Megan will be joining them for the performance. Olivia will be making her American Music Awards debut; she’s this year’s leading nominee with seven nods. Both BTS and Olivia are nominated for Artist of the Year.

Cardi B will host the show; voting is now open globally via TikTok. You can vote once per category per day by searching “AMAs” on TikTok, or you can vote online.

