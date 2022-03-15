Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS among first announced Grammy performers

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Billie Eilish have just been announced as the first group of artists who’ll be performing on the Grammy telecast.

They’ll all take the stage next month, along with country duo Brothers Osborne and singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile, according to Variety.

BTS is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Butter,” while Billie and Olivia each have seven nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Olivia is also up for Best New Artist. Billie’s already won seven Grammys in her young career.

Lil Nas X, who already has two Grammys at home, has five nods, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Jack Harlow’s two nods come from his work on Nas’s Montero album.

The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, are taking place in Las Vegas on April 3. They’ll air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.