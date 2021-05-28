Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest solo artist to achieve this UK chart feat

Geffen Records

After delivering her debut U.K. performance at the BRIT awards earlier this month, Olivia Rodrigo has now achieved an impressive feat on the U.K. charts.

According to Britain’s Official Charts Company, the 18-year-old has become the youngest solo artist to score the Official Chart Double, with her debut album SOUR and her latest single “good 4 u” both landing at number one on the album and singles charts respectively.

Not only is Olivia the youngest solo artist to achieve the feat, but she’s also the first artist to do it with their debut album in six years. Sam Smith did it back in 2015 with In the Lonely Hour and “Lay Me Down.”

Sales for SOUR surpass Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight as the biggest opening week for an album in the U.K. so far this year, with 51,000 units. It’s also the biggest opening week for a debut album since Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in May 2019.

Not only that, but SOUR set a new all-time Official Chart U.K. streaming record, with the most week-one streams for a debut album: 45.7 million track streams over the past seven days, to be specific. Lewis previously held that record, too.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.