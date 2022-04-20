Olivia Rodrigo and Gwen Stefani share wholesome Instagram exchange

ABC / ABC/Randy Holmes

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t shy about her love and appreciation for Gwen Stefani and, on Wednesday, the two engaged in a brief, complimentary back and forth.

Olivia took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback commemorative photo of Gwen’s band No Doubt, which took over The Rave / Eagles Club on August 8, 1995 and August 13, 1996. Olivia was at the Milwaukee venue on her own SOUR world tour, so she must have walked through the halls to check the posters of all the famous acts who performed before her.

“Nobody does it like gwen,” Olivia captioned the snap and used two puppy-eyed emojis.

Of course, the “Slow Clap” singer caught wind of the shout-out and shared Olivia’s post to her own Instagram story, writing, “Thank UUU” along with a kiss and black heart emoji. Gwen added, “Good luck tonight !!” and soundtracked her shout-out to Olivia’s Grammy-nominated song, “good 4 u.”

This isn’t the first time the ladies praised one another. Last December, the 19-year-old singer told TIME that Gwen is the artist she wants to write a song with most. Of course, Gwen sweetly responded with, “I’d be honored.”

Gwen continued of Olivia’s “drivers license” debut single, “Olivia’s storytelling is confessional and intimate, it’s also larger than life… Rare is the artist who can transport that way, especially at such a young age. And for anyone going through their first heartbreak, Olivia’s voice is a light in the dark.”

