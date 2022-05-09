Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish are rule breakers, according to Travis Barker

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Variety

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish aren’t necessarily pop-punk, says Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, but that’s not stopping him from digging their music.

Travis told Billboard that, while he respects the two young Grammy winners, statements that they’re pop-punk artists are misguided. “I like Olivia’s album [SOUR], I love everything Billie’s done. I won’t say, ‘This is pop-punk,'” he explained, saying instead their music is “inspired by pop-punk” — and he loves that.

“Everyone has been inspired by everything for so long — it just got louder this year,” he noted. “…It doesn’t mean that it’s just pop-punk or has to be categorized like that.”

The drummer continued, “Olivia Rodrigo is probably going to make an album that has a little bit of pop-punk influence and some other influences, too. Like, Billie’s going to make whatever magical music she’s going to make and she’s going to be inspired by so much.”

“You don’t have to follow the rules,” Travis said of what it takes to make good music, “Or keep it as sterile as the record label or whatever the rollout plan may be. It might be more exciting the other way.”

Olivia and Billie have both spoken out about their appreciation for the genre and its ability to channel emotions a certain way.

Olivia has been performing a few pop punk covers while on her SOUR Tour. She’s performed Avril Lavigne‘s “Complicated” on several stops and was even joined by the pop punk princess when performing in Toronto earlier this month.

Travis recently assisted Avril with her new album, LOVE SUX, and played drums on eight of the album’s 12 songs.

