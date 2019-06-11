"Old Town" twosome: Billy Ray Cyrus says Lil Nas X is an "outlaw" like him

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

When Lil Nas X asked Billy Ray Cyrus to jump on the remix of "Old Town Road" -- which has just notched its 10th week at #1 -- it seemed like a strange collaboration. But it turns out that the two artists have something in common: They're both country music "outlaws."

Earlier this year, "Old Town Road" was dropped from the Billboard country chart for not being "country" enough. That's something Billy Ray can definitely relate to because when he released his smash hit "Achy Breaky Heart" in 1992, he also was accused of not being country enough.

After he and Lil Nas performed the song this past weekend in Nashville in front of 69,000 country fans, Billy Ray told reporters that back in the day, the late, great country music legend Waylon Jennings gave him some advice, Billy Ray has since passed along to Lil Nas.

"You know, the first time I tweeted little Nas back, after I heard that he was looking for me, I told him that Waylon had told me the definition of a 'outlaw' is 'one who had been outlawed'....and welcome to the club!" Billy Ray recalled.

The country star and father of Miley Cyrus also says he welcomed the opportunity to be able to be part of a different musical genre, and he encouraged Lil Nas X not to limit himself either.

"I love finding new sounds and said to little Nas early on....'Don't try to think inside the box. Don't try to think outside the box. Think like there is no box,'" Billy Ray told reporters. "And I think that there's a lot to be said for that, for all the dreamers out there."

