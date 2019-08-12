"Old Town Road" still #1, Ariana Grande & Social House debut in top 10

ABC/Mark Levine

It's getting hard to remember a world in which "Old Town Road" wasn't number one.

Two weeks after setting the all-time record for the longest-running #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus have now racked up an unprecedented 19th week at #1. The song is also #1 for a 19th week on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs chart, breaking two more records.

On the former chart, "Old Town Road" breaks Drake's record of 18 weeks on top with "One Dance." On the latter chart, the song breaks the 18-week record set by three songs: Drake's "Hotline Bling," Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" and Missy Elliott's "Hot Boyz."

Billie Eilish's "bad guy" remains at #2 behind "Old Town Road," where it's been for nine weeks. However, it just hit #1 on Billboard's Pop Songs airplay chart, so there's that.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande and Social House debut at #8 on the Hot 100 with their new collab, "Boyfriend." This is Ariana's 14th top 10 hit, and has almost doubled her total in just over a year. Her first eight top 10 hits came between 2013-2016. Her latest streak started with "No Tears Left to Cry" last May.

"Boyfriend" is also Ariana's 10th single to debut in the top 10. Only Drake, Taylor Swift, Eminem and Lil Wayne have had more.

