"Old Town Road" signs disappearing from Canadian town of Sicamous

Columbia RecordsThe next time Lil Nas X tries to take his horse to the Old Town Road, he may not know where he's going.

CTV News reports that street signs have been disappearing from the Canadian town of Sicamous [SICK uh miss], British Columbia. Well, the signs for one road in particular: Old Town Road.

"The song 'Old Town Road' has been #1 for 17 weeks now," said a member of the municipal district's staff. "Of course, anyone who lives here knows that we have an Old Town Road, but people are starting to pay more attention, and we're quite certain that's why signs are disappearing."

But the district isn't bothered by the thefts -- the cost isn't "significant," they say. In fact, the district's operations manager has decided to cash in on the interest and start selling Old Town Road signs at the local Chamber of Commerce office for $25 each.

"We're just having fun with it – turning a negative into a positive," said the staffmember. "Why not? It's fun, easy attention for the town."

Fifty signs will be available for purchase to to begin with, and more will be printed if they sell out.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.