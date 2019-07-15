"Old Town Road" racks up 15th week at #1; only one more needed to tie the all-time record

On Friday, the rapper dropped a new version of the track, which added Young Thug and 12-year-old country singer Mason Ramsey. But consumption of that version, which counts towards the song's overall chart position, won't be reflected until next week.

Also next week, we'll find out the impact of the remix of "bad guy" by Billie Eilish. That song is currently stuck at #2 behind "Old Town Road," but the Justin Bieber-assisted remix of the track, which dropped last Thursday, may provide enough juice to get it to number one.

Right now, though, "Old Town Road" only needs to stay at #1 for one more week to tie the all-time record of 16 weeks at #1, which is currently held by two songs: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," featuring Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day."

Incidentally, over the weekend, Lil Nas X invited Mariah to join him on yet another remix of "Old Town Road," and Mariah suggested that they do a mashup called "One Sweet Town Road."

Meawhile, speaking of Young Thug, he recently told the No Jumper podcast that, while he's a big fan of Lil Nas X, he didn't think the 20-year-old star should have come out publicly last month.

"I feel like he probably shouldn't have told the world, because these days m****rf****rs is just all judgement," Thuger said. "It ain't even about the music no more. Soon as the song comes on, everybody's like, 'This gay a** n***a.'"

