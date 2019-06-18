"Old Town Road" gets longer and longer: 11 weeks at #1

Columbia Records

Columbia Records"Old Town Road" just keeps on going: The song by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for an 11th week.

The last time a song spent that long on top was last February, when Drake's "God's Plan" started an 11-week run that lasted through April. "Old Town Road" is only the 25th song in the history of the Hot 100 to spend 11 weeks or more at #1.

"Old Town Road" is also on its third week at #1 on Billboard's Songs of the Summer.

Lil Nas' X's debut EP, 7, is due out on Friday.

Speaking of Drake, his new collaboration with Chris Brown, "No Guidance," debuts at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100. That gives Drake's 24th top 10 hit, which ties him with The Beatles. The only artist who's had more is Madonna, with 38.

