"Old Town Road" (duh) tops YouTube's Songs of the Summer

ABC/Mark LevineWas there ever any doubt? "Old Town Road" has topped YouTube's annual Songs of the Summer list, which is ranked by tallying U.S. views across YouTube between May 27 and August 23.

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" received three times as many views as its closest competition. In figuring out the views, YouTube counted not only the song's official video, but also lyric videos and user-generated content that included the song and lyric videos.

Amazingly, on YouTube's global Songs of the Summer list, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's steamy video for “Señorita” managed to edge out "Old Town Road" for the top spot. On the U.S. chart, it only reached number five.

Here's the full list of YouTube's U.S. Songs of the Summer:

And here are the global Songs of the Summer:

