"Old Town Road," "7 Rings," "Shallow" among Google's most-searched-for songs of 2019

ABC/Image Group LAIn 2019, people wanted to know more about hits by Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

Google has released its annual "Year in Searches" list, broken into categories such as "weddings," "babies," "athletes," "news," "actors," "TV shows" and more. The most searched-for song in the U.S. 2019 was, unsurprisingly, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, which topped the chart for 19 weeks.

Number two on the list was Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," which was number one for eight weeks. Lady Gaga's Oscar-winning soundtrack hit "Shallow" was third on the list, followed by Post Malone's "Sunflower" at four and Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" at number five.

The rest of the top 10: Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me," Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode," Ariana's "thank u, next," City Girls' "Act Up," and Billie Eilish's "bury a friend."

When it came to the most-searched for musicians of the year, many of the searches were based on those musicians getting into trouble. Embattled singer R. Kelly was number one, followed by 21 Savage, who was arrested by ICE in February. A$AP Rocky, who was arrested in Sweden in July, was number five, while Tekashi 6ix9ine, who pleaded guilty to racketeering, weapons and drug charges this past year, was number nine.

As for the other searches, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo all made the top 10 because they had super-successful years, while '80s hair metal band likely Mötley Crüe made the list because of their popular Netflix biopic, The Dirt.

R&B icon Gladys Knight was also on the list, likely because of her controversial decision to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl or because she was on The Masked Singer.

