Old Town Funk: Bruno Mars congratulates Lil Nas X at outlasting "Uptown Funk" at #1

When "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus notched its 15th week at #1, it broke away from the pack of songs that had dominated the top of the chart for 14 weeks. But one of the artists whose song they outlasted isn't upset -- he's happy.

Bruno Mars, whose Grammy-winning collabo with Mark Ronson, "Uptown Funk," was #1 for 14 week in 2015, tweeted to X, "Congrats @lilnasx ! That's awesome!" To which the young rapper responded -- jokingly, we think -- "bruno we can tell them about your remix now bro."

To which Bruno replied, "JULIO!! FEED THE HORSES" -- a reference to his "Uptown Funk" line, "Julio! Get the stretch!"

Besides "Uptown Funk," the other songs that Lil Nas X left in the dust are Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling," Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together," Los Del Rio's "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)," Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," Boyz II Men's "I'll Make Love to You" and Elton John's "Candle in the Wind 1997"/"Something About the Way You Look Tonight." All of them were #1 for 14 weeks.

As previously reported, if "Old Town Road" stays at #1 for another week, it will tie Mariah and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" as the longest-running number ones of all time.

Meanwhile, there's a new animated video out for the latest "Old Town Road" remix, featuring Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. The plot involves those two artists, plus Nas and Billy Ray, storming Area 51 and hanging with aliens. It also features animated cameos by Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet, as well as Keanu Reeves running at top speed like Naruto.

