Old Abel: The Weeknd reveals ‘Dawn FM’ album cover

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

For his last album, After Hours, The Weeknd played a character with a beat-up and bruised face. And for the cover of his new album Dawn FM, he’s sporting yet another dramatic look.

As revealed on his Instagram, the cover of the album shows the star as an old man with grey hair and a beard. He also appears as an old man in the album trailer, which was released on Monday.

Dawn FM will arrive on Friday, but you can pre-order it now.

The Weeknd has also responded to his friend Jim Carrey‘s tweet about how the album, on which he appears, is “deep and elegant.”

“Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle,” the singer wrote to Carry on Twitter. As previously reported, the two Canadians have been friends for a couple of years, after they discovered they lived a few buildings away from each other and were both telescope enthusiasts.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.