Oklahoma Lawmaker Proposes A Bigfoot Hunting Season

An Oklahoma lawmaker has introduced a bill that seeks to set a specific season for Bigfoot hunting.

H.B. 1648, authored by Representative Justin Humphrey, calls for the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission to set a Sasquatch hunting season, which would also mean setting fees for specific hunting licenses. Humphrey believes doing so could mean a nice chunk of change for the state. That’s not to say Humphrey is in favor of killing the mythical beast. He’s also asking state leaders to offer a $25,000 reward for the safe capture of Bigfoot. “A lot of people don’t believe in Bigfoot, but a lot of people do,” Humphrey says. “Just like some people like to go deer hunting, while some don’t.”

Do you think Bigfoot could exist?