Ohhhhhh This Is So Miley!

Miley Cyrus is in full promotion mode for her new EP, “She Is Coming” and the merchandise that comes along with her new EP is very interesting.

The merchandise features Miley’s new phone number, 1-833-SHE-IS-MC and along with hoodies and T-Shirts, Miley is pushing $20 condoms. HA!

All the merchandise comes with a digital download of Cyrus’ EP, which pushes for safe sex. Fans can call Miley’s “number,” an hear a special message from Miley as well as leave a message for the “Cattitude” singer.

What do you think of Miley’s new EP, “She Is Coming?” Would you buy a $20 condom?