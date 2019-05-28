Oh No He Di’int!!!! Lamar Threatened To KILL Khloe?!

Lamar Odom’s drug problem was so bad that he threatened to kill his then-wife Khloe Kardashian when he was high!!

Odom’s latest revelation comes as he is promoting his new book Darkness To Light. I’m going to pass on putting that on the shelves of my library!

He recalls being in his man cave high on cocaine and ecstasy. When he started hallucinating, Kardashian called some of his friends over to help. When they left, Odom was furious at Kardashian and said, “What the f–k are you doing? You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f–king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!”

On Tuesday’s Good Morning America, Odom said he owes “Khloe and her family an apology. Big time.” Ya think Lamar??

Have you had to deal with someone hallucinating from drugs? What was the outcome?