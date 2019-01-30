Oh How I Want To Go Back! You Can! Win A 4 Day/3 Night Vacation To Jamaica At Beaches Negril!

Isn’t that just absolutely gorgeous?!  The whole island of Jamaica is just stunning!  We really enjoyed the bus ride from Beaches Negril to the Montego Bay airport.  You get to see the beautiful countryside, little villages, a “downtown” area busy with people selling fresh fruit, clothing and other stuff ;).  Some of these pics are a tad bit blurry as we were on the bus when I took them on my last day!

Click HERE for your chance to win a 4 Day/3 Night luxury included vacation for 2 to any Beaches Resort!  Round trip airfare included from American Airlines – your airlines to the Caribbean!

  

These lucky people are getting ready for a sunset cruise!  The sunsets at Beaches Negril are stunning!

