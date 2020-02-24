Of course Lil Nas X crashed a wedding at Disney World

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIf there's ever a list of artists most likely to crash a wedding at Disney World, chances are Lil Nas X would be at the top of that list.

The "Old Town Road" singer revealed on Saturday that he did way more than just, in his own words, "crashed a wedding at disney world" -- he actually walked the bride to her own reception as the DJ played his Grammy Award-winning song.

Dressed in a white sweat suit and cowboy hat, Lil Nas X trots into the room holding the bride's hand as the crowd goes wild. The "Panini" rapper leads her to the center of the dance floor as the crowd circles around, jumping excitedly.

One reveler is overheard screaming in confusion, "What the f*** is happening right now?" -- a moment that has since gone viral.

The wedding party has not been identified.

Earlier on Saturday, Lil Nas X surprised a group of children at a party thrown by Bert's Big Adventure, a charity that grants children with chronic or terminal illnesses an all-expense paid vacation to Disney World. The Grammy winner performed for the children and asked them to sign his white cowboy hat -- which he later wore to the wedding he crashed.

Overall, it's been a great weekend for the Georgia native, as he won Outstanding New Artist at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards on Sunday.

The honor now joins his two Grammys-- Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance -- which he won at this year's Academy Awards.

