October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

On average, 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV).

If you are or know someone who is one of these 20 people – help is only a phone call, or web click away.

1-800-799-7233 / 1-800-787-3224 (TTY)

If it is you or a friend or family member that needs help, you can go to the National Domestic Violence Website. This will give you the help you need.

TheHotline.org

If you need shelter immediately in the West Palm Beach area, here is a list of shelters waiting to help you.

Shelters in Palm Beach and Nationwide

When Georgia Smiled: the Robin McGraw Revelation Foundation supports organizations and programs that build awareness, offer solutions and address the needs of children and families to live healthy, safe and joy-filled lives free of domestic violence and sexual assault.

WhenGeorgiaSmiled.org