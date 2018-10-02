October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here’s Your Full Month Of Events With Susan G. Komen

Komen South Florida is spreading the word about a number of one-day give backs and month-long local business specials throughout October to help raise awareness about breast cancer, a disease that affects 1 in 8 women. Many opportunities to get involved in the effort are free, but two fundraisers offer opportunities to make a contribution to the organization and fund local breast health programs and research to find a cure:

Sip and Shop for Komen South Florida

The Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place will turn pink on Sunday, October 14th from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. for Sip and Shop for Komen South Florida. One hundred percent of the $60 ticket price and its silent auction proceeds will support Komen South Florida. Guests will enjoy pink cocktails and light nibbles as they peruse gorgeous boutique gift items and a silent auction filled with spa, cuisine, travel and entertainment experiences. Tickets are available at www.komensouthflorida.org [komensouthflorida.org] .

For more details about participating bars, restaurants and retail stores, visit https://komensouthflorida.org/downtowns-go-pink/[komensouthflorida.org] or email info@komensouthflorida.org .

Downtowns Go Pink

Visit local restaurants and stores on October 25th from Boca Raton to Jupiter in support of Susan G. Komen South Florida® and October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The most popular avenues in four Palm Beach County cities will become destination hot spots by offering special discounts and items to help raise funds for local life-saving breast cancer programs and research to find a cure. Participating cities include: Harbourside Place, Jupiter; Downtown at the Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens; Clematis Street, West Palm Beach and Downtown West Palm Beach; Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach; Mizner Park, Boca Raton.

A sampling of participating Downtowns Go Pink businesses include:

Jupiter/Harbourside : Another Broken Egg; Burger Fi; Calaveras Cantina; John Craig PonTiki Boat Cruises; Tommy Bahama; and Wyndham Grand Jupiter Palm Beach Gardens : Ceci Palm Beach at Downtown at the Gardens will offer a percentage of their day’s sales West Palm Beach : the West Palm Beach Brewery & Wine Vault will donate the proceeds from the sales of its first 100 Pink Beers and Kapow! Noodle Bar on Clematis Street will also participate in a special way. Delray Beach : Brulè Restaurant, C. Orrico, Dada Restaurant, Katcha-Ride Delray Beach, Office 55 and Sara Campbell Boutique are all donating various percentages of their day’s sales to Komen South Florida. Boca Raton: Dubliner Irish Pub and Kapow! Noodle Bar.



Supporters of month-long efforts for October include:

Avocado Grill locations in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens will donate $2 for every Watermelon Lemonade cocktail sold.

locations in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens will donate $2 for every Watermelon Lemonade cocktail sold. Downtown at the Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens will donate 10% of the proceeds from their carousel rides for the month.

in Palm Beach Gardens will donate 10% of the proceeds from their carousel rides for the month. Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen in Delray Beach will donate $2 for every Paradise Found Cocktail sold.

in Delray Beach will donate $2 for every Paradise Found Cocktail sold. Localgreens in Delray Beach will donate $1 from the sale of each Pink Lemonade Popsicle.

in Delray Beach will donate $1 from the sale of each Pink Lemonade Popsicle. Racks Fish House & Oyster Bar in Delray Beach will donate $2 per cocktail for every Paradise Found Cocktail.

in Delray Beach will donate $2 per cocktail for every Paradise Found Cocktail. Taverna Opa in Delray Beach will donate $2 per cocktail for every Cosmo Sold.

in Delray Beach will donate $2 per cocktail for every Cosmo Sold. The Locale in Boca Raton will donate $2 for every La Reina de mis Suenos Cocktail sold.

in Boca Raton will donate $2 for every La Reina de mis Suenos Cocktail sold. Bloomer’s Frosé will donate $3 from every case of mix sold.

Additionally, Palm Beach Sandals will offer $20 off four styles of breast cancer sandals with $20 per sale going back to Komen South Florida.

All October dates and corresponding Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2018 events are as follows:

October 5 th – Cuts for a Cause at In the Grove Hair Studio, Delray Beach : Hair Cuts, Park Lane Jewelry, Jeunesse Health & Beauty, Mini Spa Treatments, Raffles, Lite Refreshments. Portion of proceeds to benefit Komen South Florida.

: Hair Cuts, Park Lane Jewelry, Jeunesse Health & Beauty, Mini Spa Treatments, Raffles, Lite Refreshments. Portion of proceeds to benefit Komen South Florida. October 9 th – Wacoal America Fit for the Cure, Dillard’s at Treasure Coast Square Mall : For every woman who gets a professional bra fitting, Wacoal will donate $2 to Komen. An additional $2 will be donated for every bra sold.

: For every woman who gets a professional bra fitting, Wacoal will donate $2 to Komen. An additional $2 will be donated for every bra sold. October 12 th – Wacoal America Fit for the Cure, Dillard’s at Wellington Green Mall : (same as above)

: (same as above) October 13 th – Pitch for the Cure, Palm Beach Gardens : Lake Catherine Park in Palm Beach Gardens. Raised $7k last year. Hosted by PBGYAA. Starts at 8 am with the first pitch to survivors.

: Lake Catherine Park in Palm Beach Gardens. Raised $7k last year. Hosted by PBGYAA. Starts at 8 am with the first pitch to survivors. October 14 th – Sip & Shop for Komen South Florida, Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place : Sips, Bites, Shopping and Silent Auction from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Tickets available at komensouthflorida.org.

: Sips, Bites, Shopping and Silent Auction from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Tickets available at komensouthflorida.org. October 19 th – Wacoal America Fit for the Cure , Dilliard’s at Indian River Mall : For every woman who gets a professional bra fitting, Wacoal will donate $2 to Komen. An additional $2 will be donated for every bra sold.

, : For every woman who gets a professional bra fitting, Wacoal will donate $2 to Komen. An additional $2 will be donated for every bra sold. October 20 th – Blue Martini, Boca Raton & West Palm Beach : Portion of sales go to Susan G. Komen South Florida

: Portion of sales go to Susan G. Komen South Florida October 25 th – Downtowns Go Pink (see all details in text above)

– (see all details in text above) October 25 th – Warriors Celebration at Harbourside Place : Join emcees Jennifer Ross from Sunny 107.9 and Tracy St. George from 97.9 WRMF to celebrate the announcement of Komen South Florida’s 2019 Warriors in Pink. Music by DJ Jack “Flash” Gonzalez.

: Join emcees Jennifer Ross from Sunny 107.9 and Tracy St. George from 97.9 WRMF to celebrate the announcement of Komen South Florida’s 2019 Warriors in Pink. Music by DJ Jack “Flash” Gonzalez. October 25 th – Wacoal America Fit for the Cure, Macy’s at The Gardens Mall : For every woman who gets a professional bra fitting, Wacoal will donate $2 to Komen. An additional $2 will be donated for every bra sold.

: For every woman who gets a professional bra fitting, Wacoal will donate $2 to Komen. An additional $2 will be donated for every bra sold. October 26 th – Wacoal America Fit for the Cure, Macy’s at Town Center Mall, Boca Raton : (as above)

: (as above) October 27 th – City of Boynton Beach Tennis Rally for the Cure : City of Boynton Beach Tennis Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: City of Boynton Beach Tennis Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. October 30th – Sip & Shop at Sara Campbell Delray Beach: From 4 to 8 p.m. take 10% off regular priced items with 10% of sales going back to Komen South Florida.

About Susan G. Komen and Komen South Florida

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Komen South Florida is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen South Florida Race for the Cure®, Komen South Florida has invested over $14 million in community breast health programs in Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties and has helped contribute to the more than $988 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 561-514-3020 or visit www.komensouthflorida.org [komensouthflorida.org] .

