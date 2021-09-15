Octavia Spencer apologizes to Britney Spears for “prenup” comment: “Let’s show them love”

Britney & Sam: Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Octavia Spencer: Steve Granitz/WireImage

After Britney Spears announced her engagement to Sam Asghari, fans flooded her comments section with warnings about keeping her money on lock. Even Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer wrote, “Make him sign a prenup.” Well, now Spencer is apologizing for her seemingly flippant remark.

On Wednesday, Spencer posted a beautiful picture of Britney and Sam and wrote on Instagram, “Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain.”

“I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of,” she continued. “Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love.”

Sam responded in the comments, “You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory.”

We’re not sure how Britney feels about Spencer’s apology, since she’s currently taking a break from social media. Meanwhile, Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander — the one to whom she was married to for 55 hours — told Inside Edition, “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”

Alexander added, ““He’s really the only person that’s been around for a few years, so without him she would’ve been alone.”

