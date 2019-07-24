O-Town talks Pop 2000 tour, reacts to "Making the Band" revival: "We should be involved!"

Walt Disney Television/Lou Rocco

Walt Disney Television/Lou RoccoLast week, it was announced that Diddy and MTV are reviving the pioneering reality TV series Making the Band. But before Diddy brought the show to MTV audiences, it aired on ABC and documented the formation of boy band O-Town -- who are now plotting a comeback of their own.

The band, now a foursome, is currently on the road as part of the Pop 2000 Tour and they also have a new album, The O.T.W.N. Album, set to drop on August 2. Could a guest appearance on the new Making the Band also be in their future?

“If we could, absolutely!" O-Town's Trevor Penick tells ABC Radio, adding, "I feel like we should be involved!”

Jacob Underwood agrees, noting, “Yeah, I don't think it's Making the Band without O-Town. I mean, come on! We're the only ones that did three seasons…And we're still touring and making music!”

As for the tour, which stops in Huntington, NY tonight, the group – which also includes Erik-Michael Estrada and Dan Miller -- says it’s a nostalgic “great time.” They play a mix of their old hits, new music and mash-ups with current pop faves. They even join Lance Bass on stage to sing *NSYNC hits.

But they always kick off the show with one song in particular.

“We start the show with ‘Liquid Dreams’ every night,” Jacob says. “We just have to. Everybody, as soon as they hear that first beat, knows exactly what's coming. And [it's] the excitement of, ‘Oh my gosh, I just became 12 years old again in one hit of a drum!’”

