Mets fans listen up!

The New York Mets announced they will hold a free intrasquad scrimmage at Clover Park at 1:10 p.m. Friday, gates at 11:30am.

Tickets and parking are FREE and you’ll get free soda or beer.

Fans can begin to claim their tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday at mets.com/springtraining or in person at the stadium’s box office, which opens daily at 10 a.m.