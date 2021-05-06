Nurses Day Freebies

It is Nurses Day today and if you are wearing scrubs you have got to snag these freebies today and for Nurses Week next week:

Chipotle is giving away 250,000 codes for free burritos to nurses and health care workers who sign up at giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes while supplies last.

Dunkin‘ is offering nurses and healthcare workers with ID a free medium hot or iced coffee to celebrate Nurses Day.

Crocs The company known for the comfy slip-on shoes gives away 10,000 pairs of free shoes to nurses each day. The virtual queue is set up daily at noon ET on their website, so happy clicking!

Tons of places are also offering discounts: Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse, Mrs. Fields Cookies, Purple Mattresss, Hootes, IHop, Cinnabon, Nike, Lulumon

Tons of PALM BEACH COUNTY special freebies can be found HERE.