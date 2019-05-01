NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me” video sees a spike in views thanks to yearly memes

KMazur/WireImage

KMazur/WireImageThanks to the ever-popular “It’s Gonna Be May” memes that pop up every year on April 30, the music video for *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me” has seen an annual spike in views on YouTube for April 30 and May 1.

According to YouTube, the trend has continued to grow from year to year. Last year on May 1, the video hit over 228K views – a new single day best. That’s over a 325% spike compared their video’s daily average for the rest of the year.

In other YouTube stats, there are a couple of new additions to the billion views club. Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” video has crossed the one billion views mark nearly six years after its release, becoming her first video to reach the milestone.

Pink and Nate Ruess also scored their first entry into the billion views club with the 2013 video for their duet “Just Give Me a Reason.”

