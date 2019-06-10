NSYNC will "figure out" their reunion plans this summer, says Lance Bass

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGEver since four members of *NSYNC reunited to perform at Coachella with Ariana Grande, fans have been clamoring for a reunion tour...even without Justin Timberlake. Now, Lance Bass says he and his bandmates are going sit down this summer and decide what their future plans are.

Speaking to Variety, Lance says that while Coachella was "definitely a one-off," he says the group is getting "many, many things coming across our desk because of [it] that we would be stupid not to discuss and look at.”

“People are really into nostalgia right now,” he adds. “They’re really digging the 90s and early 2000s again, and I think fans just want to feel that innocence and excitement again.”

Lance himself has been indulging in that nostalgia by hosting and occasionally performing on the Pop 2000 Tour, which features O-Town, Aaron Carter, Tyler Hilton and Ryan Cabrera.

Lance says he and the rest of the guys -- Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez -- are "eager" to get together and talk about what they want to do.

"We haven’t talked about what the next step is,” he says, “but I know we’ll sit down during the summer together and figure it out.”

