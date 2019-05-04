Now’s Your Chance To Sleep In DJ Tanner’s Room! Buy The Full House House!

Here’s your chance to own a piece of television history and become the envy of every 80’s and 90’s child. Although with that notoriety, comes a fair share of challenges.

Hitting the market for just under $6 million, the San Francisco Victorian home where the Tanner family lived on “Full House” and later on the reboot “Fuller House”.

The four-bedroom, four-bath walkup underwent extensive renovations and was recently owned by the shows’ creator, Jeff Franklin, who purchased it in 2016.

Because of the home’s famous exterior, its next buyer will need to be cool with non-stop selfie-takers and tour bus visits, which is a small price to pay for the property ownership bragging rights.

Which TV family’s home would you like to live in? Why? I’d like to live in Carrie Bradshaw’s apt in NYC!