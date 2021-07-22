Now you can wear Lady Gaga’s inauguration brooch…for a good cause

Greg Nash – Pool/Getty Images

There’s no doubt the most eye-catching component of the outfit Lady Gaga wore to sing at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration in January was the enormous gold dove brooch she wore on her fitted navy jacket. Now, you can buy that same brooch — and help a good cause.

Vogue reports that the gold Schiaparelli dove brooch is now available at Bergdorf Goodman, Dover Street Market and direct from Schiaparelli, in four different versions. The smallest, a six-centimeter brass dove, costs $750, and the most expensive one, a 12-centimeter white brass bird, goes for $2150. According to Vogue, Gaga’s version was custom, and even bigger.

All funds raised from the sale of the brooches will go to Gaga’s own Born This Way Foundation. In a statement, Gaga’s mom, Cynthia Germanotta, with whom she co-founded the Foundation, said, “We couldn’t be more grateful to have the proceeds from the Schiaparelli Dove, a beautiful symbol of hope and new beginnings, benefit our work and mission to build a kinder, braver world.”

Meanwhile, Gaga’s current look is about as far away from her January ensemble as you can get: She posted a video of herself emerging from a pool while wearing a teeny-tiny orange bikini whose starfish-shaped top barely covers her.

