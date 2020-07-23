Now THIS Is Some Epic Sidewalk Chalk

View this post on Instagram

Day 100: Happy 4th of July USA! Thank you all for joining me on this journey so far. We are excited to share that we are continuing our chalk adventures! #sidewalkchalk #sidewalkchalkart #sidewalkart #crayola @crayola #crayolachalk #sayitcolorfully #chalkyourwalk #covidchalkchallenge #somegoodnews @somegoodnews @jimmyfallon @theellenshow #4thofjuly #fourthofjuly #fourthofjuly2020 #statueofliberty #newyorkcity