Now there's even more to love about Selena's "Lose You to Love Me" video

Sophie Muller

Sophie MullerIf you're tired of watching the video for Selena Gomez's number one hit "Lose You to Love Me," you can now watch it with a whole new perspective: a "pop-up video" version has just been released.

In case you don't remember, the "pop-up video" concept started in 1996, when VH1 aired a show of that name, which ran through 2002 and was at one point the highest-rated show on the channel. It featured classic music videos redone with little animated bubbles that would "pop up" throughout, sharing behind-the-scenes facts about the video and the artist.

If you watch the new version of the video, you'll learn about the songwriters Selena collaborated with, the woman who directed the video, why it was filmed in black-and-white, what was filmed for the clip but left on the cutting room floor and even what Selena's favorite snack food is.

In other Selena news, her new album Rare is predicted to debut at number one on the Billboard album chart with sales of anywhere between 110,000 and 130,000 units. Her last album, 2015's Revival, debuted at number one with sales of 117,000 units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The top 10 will be revealed on Sunday.