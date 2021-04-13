‘NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 78,’ plus 1990s compilation, coming April 30

Universal Music Enterprises

It’s time for another edition of NOW That’s What I Call Music!

The compilation series will release its 78th volume later this month, featuring 16 major hits including “Willow” by Taylor Swift, “34+35” by Ariana Grande, “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Prisoner” by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa and more.

Other artists featured on the album include Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Ava Max, Jason Derulo and Justin Bieber.

NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 78 is due out April 30. On the same day, another compilation album, NOW That’s What I Call A Decade! 1990s, will be released.

The 1990s album will feature 18 of the biggest tracks of that decade, including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Mariah Carey’s “Vision Of Love,” Sheryl Crow’s “All I Wanna Do,” Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” Montell Jordan‘s “This Is How We Do It” and Smash Mouth’s “All Star.”

Here’s the track list:

NOW That’s What I Call Music! 78

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

Justin Bieber & benny blanco — “Lonely”

Taylor Swift — “Willow”

Ariana Grande — “34+35”

Dua Lipa — “We’re Good”

Ava Max — “My Head & My Heart”

The Weeknd — “Save Your Tears”

Jason Derulo — “Take You Dancing”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa — “Prisoner”

Doja Cat — “Streets”

SZA — “Good Days”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackberry — “my ex’s best friend”

The Kid LAROI — “WITHOUT YOU”

CJ — “Whoopty”

Glass Animals — “Heat Waves”

Luke Combs — “Better Together”

NOW Presents What’s Next

Mimi Webb — “Reasons”

Leyla Blue — “What a Shame”

Tone Smith — “Devotion”

Peach PRC — “Josh”

Camino — “Burning Fire”

Twin XL — “Slow Heart”

TRI.BE — “DOOM DOOM TA”

NOW That’s What I Call A Decade! 1990s

Mariah Carey — “Vision of Love”

Sheryl Crow — “All I Wanna Do”

Blind Melon — “No Rain”

New Radicals — “You Get What You Give”

Lenny Kravitz — “American Woman”

Spin Doctors — “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong”

Smash Mouth — “All Star”

Britney Spears — “…Baby One More Time”

Will Smith — “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”

Montell Jordan — “This Is How We Do It”

Boyz II Men — “I’ll Make Love To You”

Whitney Houston — “I Will Always Love You”

All 4 One — “I Swear”

Aerosmith — “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”

Wilson Phillips — “Hold On”

Joan Osborne — “One of Us”

Blues Traveler — “Runaround”

Sublime — “What I Got”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.