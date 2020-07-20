'NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 75' coming August 7

Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment

It’s time for another edition of NOW That’s What I Call Music!

The compilation series will release its 75th volume next month, featuring 16 major hits including “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa, “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga, “Daisies” by Katy Perry, “I Hope” by Gabby Barrett, “Before I Go” by Lewis Capaldi and more.

Other songs featured on the album include the quarantine-friendly tunes “Stuck With U” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels.

NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 75 is due out August 7. On that same day, another compilation album, NOW That’s What I Call A Decade! 2010s, will also be released.

The 2010s album will feature 18 of the biggest tracks of that decade, including Pink’s “Raise Your Glass,” Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass,” Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” and Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”

Here are the track lists:

NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 75

Dua Lipa — “Break My Heart”

Lady Gaga — “Stupid Love”

The Weeknd featuring Doja Cat — “In Your Eyes – Remix”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

THE SCOTTS (Travis Scott &Kid Cudi) — “THE SCOTTS”

Lil Mosey — “Blueberry Faygo”

Doja Cat — “Like That” featuring Gucci Mane

Surfaces — “Sunday Best”

Justin Bieber featuring Quavo — “Intentions”

Katy Perry — “Daisies”

Powfu & beabadoobee — “death bed (coffee for your head)”

JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels — “If the World Was Ending”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck With U”

Diplo featuring Morgan Wallen — “Heartless”

Gabby Barrett — “I Hope”

Lewis Capaldi — “Before You Go”

NOW Presents What’s Next:

Zoe Wees — “Control”

Umi — “Open Up”

Kenzie — “EXHALE” featuring Sia

ROLE MODEL. — “for the people in the back”

YK Osiris — “Leave Me on Read (DJ)”

Dauzat St Marie — “Common Ground”



NOW That’s What I Call A Decade! 2010s

Lizzo — “Truth Hurts”

Pharrell Williams — “Happy” (From Despicable Me 2)”

Meghan Trainor — “All About That Bass”

P!nk — “Raise Your Glass”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber — “Despacito – Remix”

Maroon 5 — “Girls Like You”

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey — “Closer”

Ariana Grande — “thank u, next”

Selena Gomez — “Lose You To Love Me”

Billie Eilish — “bad guy”

The Weeknd — “Can’t Feel My Face”

Lady Gaga — “Born This Way”

Katy Perry — “Teenage Dream”

Kesha — “Tik Tok”

Miley Cyrus — “Wrecking Ball”

Lorde — “Royals”

