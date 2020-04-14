'NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 74' coming May 1

Not even a pandemic can stop the next installment of NOW That’s What I Call Music!
The compilation series will release its 74th volume next month, featuring 16 major hits -- including “Good as Hell” by Lizzo, “Yummy” by Justin Bieber, “Rare” by Selena Gomez, “everything I wanted” by Billie Eilish, and “The Bones” by Maren Morris.
Other artists featured on the album include the The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat and DaBaby.
NOW That’s What I Call Music! 74 is due out May 1. On June 19, the compilation will become the first in the NOW series to be released on vinyl.
Here's the track list:
NOW That's What I Call Music! 74
Lizzo -- "Good As Hell"
Tones And I -- "Dance Monkey"
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"
Arizona Zervas -- "Roxanne"
DaBaby -- "Bop"
Justin Bieber -- "Yummy"
Khalid & Disclosure -- "Know Your Worth"
Ed Sheeran feat. Cardi B & Camila Cabello -- "South Of The Border"
Billie Eilish -- "everything I wanted"
blackbear -- "hot girl bummer"
Selena Gomez -- "Rare"
Camila Cabello feat. DaBaby -- "My Oh My"
Doja Cat -- "Say So"
Trevor Daniel -- "Falling"
H.E.R. -- "Sometimes"
Maren Morris -- "The Bones"
NOW Presents What's Next
Brett James -- "True Believer"
PUBLIC -- "Make You Mine"
Isaac Dunbar -- "Makeup Drawer"
Evie Irie -- "Over Him"
Little Hurt -- "Alaska"
Surfaces -- "Sunday Best"
