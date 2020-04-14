'NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 74' coming May 1

UMe

UMeNot even a pandemic can stop the next installment of NOW That’s What I Call Music!

The compilation series will release its 74th volume next month, featuring 16 major hits -- including “Good as Hell” by Lizzo, “Yummy” by Justin Bieber, “Rare” by Selena Gomez, “everything I wanted” by Billie Eilish, and “The Bones” by Maren Morris.

Other artists featured on the album include the The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat and DaBaby.

NOW That’s What I Call Music! 74 is due out May 1. On June 19, the compilation will become the first in the NOW series to be released on vinyl.

Here's the track list:

NOW That's What I Call Music! 74

Lizzo -- "Good As Hell"

Tones And I -- "Dance Monkey"

The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"

Arizona Zervas -- "Roxanne"

DaBaby -- "Bop"

Justin Bieber -- "Yummy"

Khalid & Disclosure -- "Know Your Worth"

Ed Sheeran feat. Cardi B & Camila Cabello -- "South Of The Border"

Billie Eilish -- "everything I wanted"

blackbear -- "hot girl bummer"

Selena Gomez -- "Rare"

Camila Cabello feat. DaBaby -- "My Oh My"

Doja Cat -- "Say So"

Trevor Daniel -- "Falling"

H.E.R. -- "Sometimes"

Maren Morris -- "The Bones"



NOW Presents What's Next

Brett James -- "True Believer"

PUBLIC -- "Make You Mine"

Isaac Dunbar -- "Makeup Drawer"

Evie Irie -- "Over Him"

Little Hurt -- "Alaska"

Surfaces -- "Sunday Best"

