'NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 72' coming October 25

UMeNOW That’s What I Call Music! is back with a new installment.

The compilation series will release its 72nd volume later this month, featuring 16 major hits -- including “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “You Need to Calm Down” by Taylor Swift, “boyfriend” by Ariana Grande and Social House, and Normani’s solo breakout, “Motivation.”

Other artists featured on the album include the Jonas Brothers, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding and Zara Larsson.

NOW That’s What I Call Music! 72 is due out October 25. Also being released that day is NOW That’s What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes, featuring an 18-track lineup of ‘80s hits including Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

Here are the track lists:

NOW That’s What I Call Music! 72

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello -- "Señorita"

Ariana Grande & Social House -- "boyfriend"

Taylor Swift -- "You Need To Calm Down"

Jonas Brothers -- "Only Human"

Post Malone f/Young Thug -- "Goodbyes"

Lil Tecca -- "Ransom"

DaBaby -- "Suge"

Lil Nas X -- "Panini"

Khalid f/John Mayer -- "Outta My Head"

Sam Smith -- "How Do You Sleep?"

Normani -- "Motivation"

MAX & Quinn XCII -- "Love Me Less"

Panic! At The Disco -- "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"

Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD -- "Hate Me"

Zara Larsson -- "All The Time"

Marshmello & Kane Brown -- "One Thing Right"

NOW What’s Next:

Emma Charles -- "Vertigo"

Lolo Zouaï -- "Caffeine"

Frawley -- "Easy"

John Lihndal -- "All Day"

Polo G and Tjayi -- "Pop Out"

NOW That’s What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes

A-ha -- "Take On Me"

Kenny Loggins -- "Footloose"

Rob Base/DJ EZ Rock -- "It Takes Two"

Billy Ocean -- "Caribbean Queen"

Sheila E -- "A Love Bizarre"

Cameo -- "Word Up"

Johnny Kemp -- "Just Got Paid (12” Mix)"

Kool & The Gang -- "Fresh"

SOS Band -- "Take Your Time (Do It Right)"

Human League -- "(Keep Feeling) Fascination"

Whitney Houston -- "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"

Cyndi Lauper -- "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun"

Earth, Wind & Fire -- "Let’s Groove"

Dead Or Alive -- "You Spin Me Around"

Salt N Pepa -- "Push It"

Ready For The World -- "Oh Sheila"

Nu Shooz -- "I Can’t Wait"

Men Without Hats -- "Safety Dance"

