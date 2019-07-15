'NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 71' coming August 2

Universal Music Group/Sony Music EntertainmentNOW That’s What I Call Music! is back again with yet another album.

The compilation series will be releasing its 71st volume next month, featuring 16 major hits -- including the chart topping “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, and the Jonas Brothers’ comeback single “Sucker.” Breakthrough hits from Dean Lewis, Lewis Capaldi and Ava Max are also included.

Other artists featured on the album include Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Katy Perry.

NOW That’s What I Call Music! 71 is due out August 2.

Here's the track listing:

Jonas Brothers -- "Sucker"

Shawn Mendes -- "If I Can't Have You"

Ariana Grande -- "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored"

Ava Max -- "Sweet but Psycho"

Billie Eilish -- "bad guy"

Post Malone feat. Roddy Ricch & Tyga -- "Wow."

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus -- "Old Town Road"

Khalid -- "Talk"

Katy Perry -- "Never Really Over"

5 Seconds of Summer -- "Easier"

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha

Lizzo -- "Juice"

DJ Khaled feat. SZA -- "Just Us"

Dean Lewis -- "Be Alright"

Lewis Capaldi -- "Someone You Loved"

Dan + Shay -- "Speechless"

NOW Presents What’s Next

Freya Ridings -- "Lost Without You"

Kina feat. Snøw -- "Get You The Moon"

MUNA -- "Number One Fan"

David Francisco -- "Lionheart"

