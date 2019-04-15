"NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 70" and "Remixes" album coming May 3

Universal Music Group/Sony Music Entertainment

NOW That's What I Call Music! has churned out yet another album.

The compilation series will be releasing its 70th volume next month, featuring 16 major hits from artists including Ariana Grande, Pink, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Normani, and The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer.

The album is due out May 3.

On the same day, NOW That's What I Call Hits & Remixes 2019 will also be released, featuring 18 tracks of this year’s top singles and remixes so far.

Those songs include the BloodPop remix of Taylor Swift’s “…Ready for It?” and the MOTi remix of “Wolves” by Selena Gomez and Marshmello.

Here are the track listings for each:

NOW That's What I Call Music! 70

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

Pink – “Walk Me Home”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love?”

Zedd & Katy Perry – “365”

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing with a Stranger”

Dua Lipa – “Swan Song”

Fletcher – “Undrunk”

Calvin Harris, Rag ‘N Bone Man – “Giant”

Lil Peep & ILoveMakonnen feat. Fall Out Boy – “I’ve Been Waiting”

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus -- “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Bebe Rexha – “Last Hurrah”

Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”

Billie Eilish – “When the Party’s Over”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Luke Combs – “Beautiful Crazy"

NOW Presents What's Next:

The Unlikely Candidates – “Novocaine”

Grey & Lion – “Want You Back”

YK Osiris – “Worth It”

Jarami – “No Chance”

Willa Amai – “Trampled Flowers”

NOW That's What I Call Hits & Remixes 2019

Taylor Swift, BloodPop® -- "...Ready For It?” (BloodPop® Remix)

5 Seconds Of Summer, R3HAB -- “Youngblood” (R3HAB Remix)

Selena Gomez, Marshmello, Moti -- “Wolves” (MOTi Remix)

Shawn Mendes, NOTD -- “There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back” (NOTD Remix)

Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey, Marc Benjamin -- “The Middle” (Marc Benjamin Remix)

Imagine Dragons, Miss Congeniality -- “Whatever It Takes” (Miss Congeniality Remix)

Maroon 5, Chromeo -- “Wait” (Chromeo Remix)

Tiesto, Dzeko, Preme, Post Malone -- “Jackie Chan” (Tiesto Big Room Mix)

Martin Garrix, Khalid, DubVision -- “Ocean” (DubVision Remix)

Jonas Blue, Jack & Jack, RetroVision -- “Rise” (RetroVision Remix)

Alessia Cara, Toby Green -- “Growing Pains” (Toby Green Remix)

The Chainsmokers, Emily Warren, Fedde Le Grand -- “Side Effects” (Fedde Le Grand Remix)

Kygo, Miguel -- “Remind Me to Forget” (Syn Cole Remix)

Lauv, Julia Michaels -- “There's No Way” (Alle Farben Remix)

LSD, Lost Frequencies -- “Thunderclouds” (Lost Frequencies Remix)

Lovelytheband -- “broken” (Cash Remix)

Dynoro, Gigi D'Agostino – “In My Mind”

Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, Willy William -- “Goodbye”

