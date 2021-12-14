Now he’s a super star: Avril Lavigne to turn “Sk8ter Boi” into feature-length film

Avril Lavigne always knew what her smash-hit single “Sk8ter Boi” was worth, and that’s why she’s turning it into a movie. The singer says she was inspired to go this route after fans begged her to do something special for the single’s upcoming 20th anniversary.

Speaking to the She Is the Voice podcast, Avril said she intends to take her 2002 single to “the next level.”

“Recently, with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so I feel like it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And I’m actually going to turn this song into a film,” the Grammy nominee dished.

Currently, no other details have been unveiled.

Avril also revealed she was inspired to write “Sk8ter Boi” after reflecting on how the status quo pits high school cliques against one another.

“It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love,” the 37-year-old described. “The skater boy, you know, he’s in love with the preppy girl but, like, she’s too cool for him but then: ‘Five years from now she sits at home feeding the baby, she’s all alone.’ She, like, down the road wishes she would have followed her heart and not lived up to society’s expectations.”

“Sk8ter Boi,” released on September 9, 2002, was the second single off of Avril’s debut album, Let Go.

