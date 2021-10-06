Now available: A video birthday serenade from Christina Aguilera

Courtesy American Greetings

Alicia Keys did it earlier this year, and now Christina Aguilera is the latest superstar singer to team up with American Greetings for a new video ecard “SmashUp.”

The video ecard features Christina, all glammed up in a red sequin gown, singing a new version of her hit “Candyman.” It’s got birthday-centric lyrics like, “The party’s on, we’re gonna go ’til dawn/ And we ain’t gonna stop ’til the cake is gone.” But the video is totally customizable, so Christine will both sing your name and show off balloons and gifts emblazoned with it, too.

The card can be customized with more than 1,000 different names, from Aaron to Zoe, and everything in between. You can also have the card go out to Mom, Dad, Brother, Grandpa, Nana, Sweetie, Babe and other terms of endearment, as well as just good ol’ “You.”

“The combination of ‘Candyman,’ plus the stunning set, delivered the old Hollywood glamour vibe I wanted for my SmashUp and makes this a really fun way to say, ‘Happy Birthday!'” says Christina in a statement.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.