Now and forever: Taylor Swift poised to give fans their first look at "Cats"

Valheria RochaThree days ago, Taylor Swift posted a photo on Instagram of her adorable cat Benjamin Button that she captioned, "Cat lady thirst trap." But it turns out the singer has some even more exciting cat visuals to reveal.

On her Instagram Story, Taylor posted an image of what looks like a cocktail shaker covered with sequins, and the word "CATNIP" spelled out on it. The caption reads, "Friday @catsmovie." The same image is posted on the upcoming film Cats' Instagram Story.

Since the movie, based on the long-running Broadway musical, is coming out in December, it's safe to assume that Taylor is indicating that we'll be getting a first look at the film -- possibly in the form of a teaser or a trailer -- on Friday.

As previously reported, Taylor is playing a cat named Bombalurina in the movie musical, and her co-stars include Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Ian McKellen and Judi Dench. Cats arrives in theaters December 20.

