Notorious prankster targets Justin Timberlake at Paris Fashion Week

ABC/Tyler GoldenThere were pranksters aplenty at Paris Fashion Week this year. First, a woman crashed the Chanel fashion show and model Gigi Hadid had to escort her off the runway. Then, notorious prankster Vitalii Sediuk tried to mess with Justin Timberlake before the Louis Vuitton show.

As Justin was walking into the show Tuesday with wife Jessica Biel, Sediuk grabbed hold of one of the singer's legs and held on tight. Photos of the incident show the man down on all fours, clutching Justin’s right leg. Justin just looks confused.

It didn't take long for security to haul Sediuk away and Justin was unharmed in the stunt.

"He was not attacked. This is just getting blown way out of proportion," a source tells People. "Justin's fine, the guy just touched his leg."

Over the years, Sediuk – a former Ukrainian TV reporter -- has managed to crash various red carpet and events. He’s tried to hug Brad Pitt, crawled under America Ferrera's dress at a film premiere and crashed the 2013 Grammys, jumping on stage next to Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull as they were presenting an award to Adele.

