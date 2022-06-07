Not very soft ball injury: Nick Jonas goes from the diamond to the ER

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Poor Nick Jonas. Last year, he fractured his rib filming the NBC special Olympic Dreams. Now, he’s apparently injured himself playing softball.

Page Six reports that during a softball game on Sunday, Nick appeared to be hit in groin by a ball and was seen collapsing on the field. He was then driven to the emergency room of a hospital in Encino, California, by his brother and bandmate Kevin Jonas. According to Page Six, Nick was limping very badly. He stayed there for a few hours, but then appeared to be OK.

Nick has apparently been part of this softball team for a while: He was also seen playing in May wearing the same uniform, a red-and-white ensemble sporting his team name, Happy Valli’s.

