Not Sure Where She Was Going, But She Was Driving Pretty Slow…..

A South Carolina woman who was pulled over for drunk driving won’t be getting a DUI citation. Why? Because she was driving a battery-powered toy truck.

Police spotted 25-year-old Megan Holman rolling down the streat in a Power Wheels electric toy truck. Officers say she was stopped about a mile from her home.

Her choice of vehicle means Holman will avoid a DUI charge, but she was still charged with public intoxication.

Ever try to ride in one of those toy trucks? Are you surprised that she managed to travel a full mile in one? Should she be charged with DUI anyway?