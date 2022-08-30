Not-so-Sour Candy: Lady Gaga breaks Rolling Stones’ record in Hershey, PA

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

During Lady Gaga‘s current Chromatica Ball tour, she’s performing the Chromatica album track “Sour Candy” — but her experience at the Chocolate Capital of the World was pretty sweet.

When Gaga’s tour rolled into Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania — home of Hershey’s Chocolate — she broke the record for the highest-grossing show ever at that venue. The previous record had been set by The Rolling Stones back in 2005.

Meanwhile, Gaga’s show earlier this month at Boston’s Fenway Park broke the venue’s record for highest single-show attendance, with more than 37,200 fans showing up to cheer for Mother Monster.

The Chromatica Ball tour will wrap up in Miami on September 17.

On Instagram, Gaga celebrated her achievement in Hershey by writing, “Tonight was the highest grossing show at HERSHEYPARK STADIUM IN HISTORY since The Rolling Stones in 2005. never thought I’d see the day.”

She added the hashtags “#blessed” and, in a nod to the Stones, “#satisfaction.”

