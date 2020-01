Britney Spears is ready to share her artistic side with the world. She’s been doing it for a while and has sold numerous pieces for charity

Now the singer’s paintings will be on display as part of an exhibition at a France gallery.

Galerie Sympa will debut Spears’ artwork from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday.

The event is called “Sometimes You Just Gotta Play.”

