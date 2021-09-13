Northern Ireland bar & restaurant both blessed with surprise Taylor Swift visits: “She really is a beautiful person”

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift has been rumored to have been visiting Northern Ireland for quite some time now, because her boyfriend Joe Alwyn is filming a TV series there. Well, now there’s ironclad proof that she’s been hanging around the Emerald Isle.

As People reports, last week, Taylor was seen at a restaurant called Shu in Belfast, where she posed for photographs with fans and workers. The eatery shared the pics on its Instagram, and wrote, “Taylor was so lovely and really is a beautiful person inside and out and she kindly agreed to get photos with all our staff!”

The following night, Taylor was seen enjoying margaritas at a cocktail bar called The Tipsy Bird, and she also posed for pics with the staff. They turned the visit into a full-on advertisement, posting the photos and writing, “The one and only @taylorswift graced us with her presence last Friday night…We can confirm she is just as lovely as you would expect and was kind enough to take a picture with our team.”

They added, “Oh, and if anyone wants to join us for Margaritas that are good enough for T-Swizzle just click the link in our bio.”

The bar also shared that Taylor was indeed in town to support Joe as he films a Hulu TV series based on the Sally Rooney novel Conversations with Friends, which is expected to debut next year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.